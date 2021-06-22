County supervisors extend eviction moratorium until Sept. 30

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to keep its current eviction moratorium in place until Sept. 30.

The state's COVID-19-related moratorium, which went into effect Sept. 1 of last year, will expire June 30.

The county ordinance protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25% of their rent due by Nov. 30.

The state law authorizes local jurisdictions to extend their own urgency ordinances to prohibit certain evictions, including no-fault evictions, though the state law also said commercial moratoriums can't last beyond Sept. 30

The board could have extended the residential moratorium longer, but members said they wanted to be fair to both tenants and landlords.