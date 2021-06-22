News

County supervisors extend eviction moratorium until Sept. 30

Ordinance also includes temporary ban on rent increases

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 22, 2021, 10:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to keep its current eviction moratorium in place until Sept. 30.

The state's COVID-19-related moratorium, which went into effect Sept. 1 of last year, will expire June 30.

The county ordinance protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25% of their rent due by Nov. 30.

The state law authorizes local jurisdictions to extend their own urgency ordinances to prohibit certain evictions, including no-fault evictions, though the state law also said commercial moratoriums can't last beyond Sept. 30

The board could have extended the residential moratorium longer, but members said they wanted to be fair to both tenants and landlords.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Board Chair Diane Burgis pointed out that, at the peak of COVID-19, county unemployment was close to 15%.

"Before (the pandemic) started, we were at 3.1%," Burgis said. "We now -- as of May -- are at 6.3% unemployment. So we're still going in the right direction, but there are still a lot of people who need help."

The county ordinance also includes a moratorium on rent increases through Sept. 30. A landlord can't charge late fees on back rent, as long as the tenant can demonstrate COVID-19 related losses.

The moratorium applies to cities within Contra Costa County, as well as its unincorporated areas.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County supervisors extend eviction moratorium until Sept. 30

Ordinance also includes temporary ban on rent increases

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 22, 2021, 10:22 pm

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to keep its current eviction moratorium in place until Sept. 30.

The state's COVID-19-related moratorium, which went into effect Sept. 1 of last year, will expire June 30.

The county ordinance protects residential tenants experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic. Renters must provide a written declaration of hardship or pay at least 25% of their rent due by Nov. 30.

The state law authorizes local jurisdictions to extend their own urgency ordinances to prohibit certain evictions, including no-fault evictions, though the state law also said commercial moratoriums can't last beyond Sept. 30

The board could have extended the residential moratorium longer, but members said they wanted to be fair to both tenants and landlords.

Board Chair Diane Burgis pointed out that, at the peak of COVID-19, county unemployment was close to 15%.

"Before (the pandemic) started, we were at 3.1%," Burgis said. "We now -- as of May -- are at 6.3% unemployment. So we're still going in the right direction, but there are still a lot of people who need help."

The county ordinance also includes a moratorium on rent increases through Sept. 30. A landlord can't charge late fees on back rent, as long as the tenant can demonstrate COVID-19 related losses.

The moratorium applies to cities within Contra Costa County, as well as its unincorporated areas.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.