Danville sets next workshop for residents to provide input on state-mandated housing increase

Town staff anticipate 2,200+ new homes will be required in Danville in next Housing Element

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 22, 2021, 5:29 pm 0
With the upcoming 2022-2030 Housing Element update expected to mandate thousands of new homes in Danville, town staff are seeking residents to participate in a series of virtual community workshops on the state housing situation and how it is going to impact Danville.

In Danville's upcoming regional housing needs assessment (RHNA) allocation, town staff say they anticipate the state mandating that they accommodate at least 2,241 new homes -- although those numbers won't be confirmed until the town's new Housing Element is finalized. Through the workshops, including one next week, town officials hope to receive input on where those homes should be located.

"The workshops are aimed at helping the community understand exactly what Danville is facing in the State mandated Housing Element update and to allow residents to ask questions," town staff said in a statement. "The town is encouraging community participation and input so that the final plan balances the mandate to accommodate growth while preserving Danville's history and character."

"The workshops will each discuss the (RHNA) process, state law requirements and the Housing Element policy document that identifies where and how Danville will accommodate existing and projected future housing needs for people of all income groups," they added.

At the first Housing Element workshop on June 12, town staff and housing consultant Diana Elrod laid out the housing related issues facing the town and answered questions from participants.

The next workshop is scheduled for Tuesday (June 29) at 6 p.m. Community members can register online or by visiting the newly launched www.DanvilleTownTalks.org to leave a comment, take a survey or learn more about the Housing Element Update.

Additional workshops are scheduled for July 8, Aug. 19, Aug. 31 and Sept. 18.

