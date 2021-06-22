Hope Hospice renews drive for works of art

Hope Hospice is holding its 2021 art drive through July 16 to bring joy to patients in Tri-Valley care facilities through the gift of art.

The Works of Hope art drive was a project born last year during the height of the pandemic when volunteers who could no longer visit patients looked for creative ways to cheer them. Hope Hospice solicited art donations from the community and received almost 400 works of art, most handmade.

Donors are asked to connect with Hope Hospice facilitators to discuss specifics of artwork to be given. This year the program is clarifying what works best in a hospice setting:

* Size: Items of about 4 inches by 4 inches that can be displayed on a bedside table are ideal. Ready-to-hang wall art should be less than 21 inches on the longest edge.

* Mediums: Paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures and other 3D objects.