Hope Hospice renews drive for works of art

Handmade, donated art pieces brighten patient bedsides

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Longtime Hope Hospice volunteer Cindy Cashen with a piece of art donated in last year's drive. (Contributed photo)

Hope Hospice is holding its 2021 art drive through July 16 to bring joy to patients in Tri-Valley care facilities through the gift of art.

The Works of Hope art drive was a project born last year during the height of the pandemic when volunteers who could no longer visit patients looked for creative ways to cheer them. Hope Hospice solicited art donations from the community and received almost 400 works of art, most handmade.

Donors are asked to connect with Hope Hospice facilitators to discuss specifics of artwork to be given. This year the program is clarifying what works best in a hospice setting:

* Size: Items of about 4 inches by 4 inches that can be displayed on a bedside table are ideal. Ready-to-hang wall art should be less than 21 inches on the longest edge.

* Mediums: Paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures and other 3D objects.

* Subjects: Many elderly patients are living with at least some level of dementia and may have difficulty understanding abstract images. Landscapes and simple representations are best. It is also best to avoid pieces with distinct religious themes.

Those who want to help but are not themselves artistic can support the program by recruiting others to participate or by handwriting friendly letters to accompany the artworks.

To contribute artwork, complete the interest form at HopeHospice.com/art and submit a photo. A program team member will be in touch on the next steps.

For more information, email the program facilitators at [email protected] or call 829-8770.

