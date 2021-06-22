Pleasanton Preps: Basking in return of local horse racing, my thoughts are also with another Amador buddy gone

The Alameda County Fair team is busting their humps in these unprecedented times. Faced with obstacles at every turn they have fought through, getting the biggest break when the mandated mask-wearing was lifted three days before the first weekend.

And you have to give credit where credit is due in regard to the fans coming back.

By the signs seen during the first three days, they are back, and they are coming in droves. Racing will continue Fridays through Sundays, with the last day set for Sunday, July 18.

With no summer fair (postponed until Oct. 22-31), the problem facing organizers is getting the fans back to the track, without the lure of what the fair brings.

But adapting on the fly has always been a strength of the Pleasanton staff, and they did just that throughout the weekend.

Sure, there were some stumbles during the first weekend, but these are times people have never had to deal with before so then learning curve is high for everyone.

With the weather for this weekend being far more comfortable, expect the crowds to grow. There are some restrictions. You need a ticket for a seat to get into the fairgrounds -- check the fair website -- making it not a free-for-all like when the fair runs concurrently.

With the ever-growing vibrant downtown area closed to cars on the weekend, in conjunction with the races, Pleasanton is the place to be on weekends!

What I saw each of the first three days, despite two days of 100-plus temperatures, were people just happy to be able to attend an event. And it was not just men and women -- it was families as well.

Make no mistake about: When Chan was around, you always knew he was there and the energy level was enhanced.

For 1979 Amador Valley High graduate Mike Chandler, it was the textbook definition of his life. "Chan" (as we all knew our classmate by) loved life, loved his friends, loved basketball and loved the party.

Congratulations to the entire Alameda County Fair staff for a job well done opening weekend, and I am looking to what the next four weekends hold for horse racing fans!

Friends will be coming together this Saturday (June 26) at 5 p.m. at the Sunshine Saloon in Pleasanton to raise one final glass to Chan. All our welcome and all we ask to bring your favorite Chan story!

Chan, you were one of a kind and there will be a void in the old-school Pleasanton community that will not be replaced. RIP old friend.

No matter where you ran into Chan, he made sure you knew he appreciated you and your friendship in his own, unique way.

While Chan could certainly flirt the obnoxious line, sometimes crossing it, there was one thing for certain, he made you laugh -- and laugh hard.

He loved his buddies and he was never afraid to let you know that. When I turned 60 in January, I heard from Chan twice that day with the one constant was, "I love you brother and thank you for being in my life."

Of all the ways to describe Chan, extremely loyal to his friends probably is the most definitive.

In speaking with other classmates and friends over last weekend, the reaction was pretty much the same -- sorrow mixed with a sense of relief that finally Chan is at peace.

As the details are still being discovered and investigated into Chan's passing, the only detail that truly matters is that our friend is no longer with us.

Pleasanton Preps: Basking in return of local horse racing, my thoughts are also with another Amador buddy gone

Mike 'Chan' Chandler was life of the party, extremely loyal friend