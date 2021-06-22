'Totally Trains' exhibit returning to Museum of the San Ramon Valley

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley has announced that for its first show of the summer it will be reintroducing its local favorite "Totally Trains" exhibit, which is returning to the downtown Danville museum for the ninth year.

Scheduled to open on Saturday, Totally Trains features a village scene modeled with well-known buildings found throughout the San Ramon Valley, with trains running in and around the familiar landscaping.

Museum staff say the newest addition to the model exhibition is the Danville Presbyterian Church, which was located on Front Street from 1876 to 1932.

One of the museum's most popular repeating exhibits, museum staff added that they will once again be offering a "Totally Trains Family Pass" which for $15 allows residents to visit the exhibit as many times as they like.

Totally Trains opens on Saturday and will run through Aug. 22.