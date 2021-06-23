Contra Costa college district names four finalists for associate vice chancellor/CFO position

"She is an active board member on the Diablo Valley College Foundation, reader in Oakland Public Schools and she has served in international humanitarian organizations providing education and support," they added.

"Ms. Carter has a passion for serving and contributing to institutions which provide access, equity, and social justice. Her mission is to enable students to achieve their educational goals and her efforts extend beyond her professional life to her community," district officials said in a statement.

The series starts off at 9 a.m. with Phyllis A. Carter, who district officials say has more than 30 years of experience leading education, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and who recently worked as interim vice president of strategy, innovation and operations and chief operating officer at Samuel Merritt University.

Finalists Mazie L. Brewington, Phyllis A. Carter, Micaela Ochoa and Peter A. "Tony" Wold will be on hand to answer questions and provide commentary on their visions for the district during four separate forums to be held throughout the day

The Contra Costa Community College District has narrowed down its list of candidates for the position of associate vice chancellor and chief financial officer to four finalists, and residents can hear from the final four directly at a virtual forum series on Thursday.

Forums will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday and last for one hour each. Residents can learn more and follow Zoom links to each forum online at www.4cd.edu.

"Dr. Wold has a strong sense of the K-14 finance world and has been active in the California School Business Officials Association, Coalition of Adequate School Housing and serving as a mentor for aspiring chief business officials," they added.

"Dr. Wold brings an extraordinary amount of educational experience both in and outside of the classroom having also served as a teacher, site administrator, educational services director, and football coach in his educational career," district staff said.

After three decades of experience in education and leadership, Wold has spent the past two years as the associate superintendent of business services of the West Contra Costa Unified School District where he served as both chief business official and chief labor negotiator.

The last forum will be held at 3:30 p.m., when Peter A. "Tony" Wold, Ed.D. meets with residents to discuss his experience and why he is interested in working for the district.

"Throughout her 22-year career in higher education she has received many recognitions and awards," district officials added. "One of the most notable is when she was named for Excellence in Community Colleges by the Chief Association of Business Officials (CASBO) in 2004."

After that Mazie L. Brewington will virtually meet with residents at 2 p.m. Another longtime leader in education, Brewington began her career in 1999 with the California Community College System as the business manager for Laney College. She has most recently served as the vice chancellor of administrative services in the Yuba Community College District, in addition to a number of other leadership roles she has taken in her more than 20-year career.

"She is an experienced leader in higher education and K-12 public school districts with equity at the forefront of her decision making," district staff said. "Her expertise includes over 17 years of senior cabinet level experience responsible for business and administrative services and operations, financial management, policy review and analysis, strategic planning and business process re-engineering."

Next up is Micaela Ochoa, Ed.D. at 12:30 p.m., a former deputy superintendent at the Pleasanton Unified School District who has 25 years of experience working at federal, state and local levels of government, as well as in the private sector. Most recently, Ochoa has been working as the vice president of administrative services at the College of San Mateo.

Contra Costa college district names four finalists for associate vice chancellor/CFO position

Residents invited to meet candidates during virtual forum series Thursday