State launches digital COVID-19 vaccine records to be used in lieu of paper cards

Vaccinated state residents can now access their vaccine record digitally through a tool introduced Friday by the state's Department of Public Health and Department of Technology.

The digital record can be accessed at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov and requires residents to input their name, date of birth, phone number or email address and a four-digit PIN.

Users will then receive a link to their digital record, which has the same information as the physical Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card given out when people receive their shots, as well as a QR code that can be scanned to show the same information.

Officials with the two departments stressed that the digital record would not be used as a so-called vaccine passport and is an alternative way for vaccinated residents to confirm their status when entering a business or event.

"More than 22 million Californians are now at least partially vaccinated, with nearly 20 million fully vaccinated," state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Friday in a briefing on the tool.