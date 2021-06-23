Tri-Valley law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run

Law enforcement officials in the Tri-Valley jogged through their cities with the "Flame of Hope" in support of the Special Olympics Northern California this week.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began its Tri-Valley leg on Monday in Livermore with the California Highway Patrol and Livermore Police Department before making its way west and north with the Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville police departments until reaching Walnut Creek on Tuesday.

Capt. Christopher Sherry, commander of the CHP-Dublin office, said his division was especially proud to take part in this year's event.

"The Special Olympics athletes have been working hard during the pandemic and we strive to support them. This is another way we build trust in our community and ensure diversity, equity and inclusion is promoted," Sherry added.

Pleasanton police Capt. Larry Cox echoed those sentiments.