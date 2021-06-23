News

Tri-Valley law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run

'Flame of Hope' takes trip from Livermore through Danville

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Pleasanton Police Department personnel carry the "Flame of Hope" through the city on Monday as part of the torch run supporting the Special Olympics Northern California. (Photo courtesy of PPD)

Law enforcement officials in the Tri-Valley jogged through their cities with the "Flame of Hope" in support of the Special Olympics Northern California this week.

CHP-Dublin's Capt. Christopher Sherry with the Special Olympics torch on Monday. (Photo courtesy of CHP-Dublin)

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began its Tri-Valley leg on Monday in Livermore with the California Highway Patrol and Livermore Police Department before making its way west and north with the Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville police departments until reaching Walnut Creek on Tuesday.

Capt. Christopher Sherry, commander of the CHP-Dublin office, said his division was especially proud to take part in this year's event.

"The Special Olympics athletes have been working hard during the pandemic and we strive to support them. This is another way we build trust in our community and ensure diversity, equity and inclusion is promoted," Sherry added.

Pleasanton police Capt. Larry Cox echoed those sentiments.

"Joined by other law enforcement agencies and community members, we are proud to support the Torch Run," Cox said. "It is a valuable opportunity for participants to volunteer their own time in order to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. We thank the Pleasanton Police Officers Association for their efforts in ensuring we continue the tradition of carrying the Flame of Hope."

The torch run aims to raise awareness and financial support for the Special Olympics Northern California, part of a year-round fundraising campaign that benefits the program and its athletes. More than 97,000 law enforcement officers carry the "Flame of Hope" each year.

