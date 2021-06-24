Dublin Unified confirms new hires for assistant superintendent of human resources and principal of Fallon Middle School

“I'm excited about working with Superintendent Funk because of his focus on equity and working with a social justice viewpoint and mindset, and that is something that I live my life to move forward,” she added.

“When I came here beginning in a different role, I had been told how great this district is in terms of the staff and what we do on the behalf of students and it's really only in the work that I have been doing here with the staff that I’ve learned to fall in love with how hard they work and what matters to them as a group, especially in a year like the last year that we all had to work through” Duncan said.

The Dublin Unified School District announced five new appointments as the district prepares to transition to a new school year at the final board meeting of the 2020-2021 school year.

“I am so excited to get to know the students and the parents, the teachers and the community members, and to begin the good work at hand,” Nelson said.

Duncan’s new contract differs from that of previously appointed assistant superintendents following leadership under Funk. Effective for only one year, Duncan must “demonstrate satisfactory evaluation in order for recommendation for a second year” as explained by Funk.

“She has the type of skill set that I believe will work well with my skill set and with the entire executive leadership team. The second key piece was that I think it is important to have a sense of stability within the leadership team here in Dublin. The third factor is that it is important to me to always have balance; balance in diversity and gender,” Funk said.

Incoming superintendent, Christopher Funk, recommended Duncan for the position after reviewing a number of candidates. In a statement to the board, Funk explained his recommendation stating three key factors that led him to support Duncan for the role.

“The 2021-2022 school year is just around the corner, and having the right staff to help us transition back to some level of normalcy will be critical, ” said interim superintendent, Daniel Moirao, “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group of talented individuals to their new roles in the district. ”

Joy Maglalong-Young, who was serving as an Elementary School Counselor at DUSD, has been promoted to Wellness Coordinator. Before coming to Dublin, she was a Health and Wellness Coordinator for Newark Unified School District and also served as a Positive Behavioral Intervention Systems District Coach.

Gary Muhammad was hired as an information technology supervisor for the district. Muhammad most recently served as a Network Systems Specialist at New Haven School District and has more than 30 years of experience the IT department.

Connie Lu, who had been serving as the interim director of fiscal services in the past year, was promoted to the permanent position. Serving the district since 2018, Lu is regarded as an integral part of the business services division with her work in financial reporting and developing a payroll and accounting team.

Nelson served as the assistant principal of Mill Valley Middle School for the last ten years and has more than two decades of experience. He prioritizes effective instructional leadership by building relationships, providing professional development, and creating a suitable learning environment.

Dublin Unified confirms new hires for assistant superintendent of human resources and principal of Fallon Middle School