SRVUSD Board to discuss hiring new elementary school principal

District staff yet to announce what school is seeking new leadership

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 24, 2021, 2:28 pm 0
Updated: Thu, Jun 24, 2021, 4:12 pm
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is poised to convene virtually for a special meeting on Friday to review the potential hiring of new administrative officials, including a new principal.

During Friday's meeting district staff will review the potential hiring of a principal at an undisclosed elementary and at least one assistant principal at an unknown high school -- due to the meeting being conducted during closed session, district staff have not announced what schools are seeking new administrative leadership.

Set to be reviewed during a closed session not open to the public, residents will be able to provide public comments during the first section of the meeting.

District officials added that the board will reconvene for an open session after ending its closed session, in order to report out on what actions were taken during the closed session discussion.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's special meeting is set to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (June 25). Interested residents can view the open session portions of the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel. While the closed session will not be available for viewing, residents are invited to view public comment as well as the after report on actions conducted during the closed session.

