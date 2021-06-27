Contra Costa DA Becton launches re-election bid

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has announced that she is seeking re-election to a second full term as the county's top prosecutor.

First elected in 2018 after serving as interim DA for a year, Becton said during her tenure that she has set an agenda that prioritizes transparency and accountability among law officers throughout the county.

"While the past year has been tumultuous for so many of us, the work to reform and strengthen the justice system does not stop. We need a criminal justice system that can respond to the challenges of our time and remain a strong foundation of democracy for the future," Becton said in a re-election campaign statement.

"This is the work you elected me to do. Over the coming weeks, I hope to share more with you about that work. I have made changes in how my office approaches youth justice, victim services, nonviolent crimes and so much more. It is not always easy or as fast as I would like, but important work is getting done. You deserve to know about all of it," she added.

In addition to being the first woman and the first African-American person elected as district attorney in the history of Contra Costa County, Becton served as a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge before the Board of Supervisors appointed her as interim DA to fill a vacancy.