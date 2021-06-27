Contra Costa DA Becton launches re-election bid

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has announced that she is seeking re-election to a second full term as the county's top prosecutor.
First elected in 2018 after serving as interim DA for a year, Becton said during her tenure that she has set an agenda that prioritizes transparency and accountability among law officers throughout the county.
"While the past year has been tumultuous for so many of us, the work to reform and strengthen the justice system does not stop. We need a criminal justice system that can respond to the challenges of our time and remain a strong foundation of democracy for the future," Becton said in a re-election campaign statement.
"This is the work you elected me to do. Over the coming weeks, I hope to share more with you about that work. I have made changes in how my office approaches youth justice, victim services, nonviolent crimes and so much more. It is not always easy or as fast as I would like, but important work is getting done. You deserve to know about all of it," she added.
In addition to being the first woman and the first African-American person elected as district attorney in the history of Contra Costa County, Becton served as a Contra Costa County Superior Court judge before the Board of Supervisors appointed her as interim DA to fill a vacancy.
Prioritizing policies that support the county's more vulnerable residents, Becton said she has overseen the establishment of the office’s first Human Trafficking Unit, initiatives that eliminated the county's backlog of untested sexual assault kits, created the first stand-alone Conviction Integrity Unit and dismissed thousands of old marijuana convictions.
Becton also made county history by bringing charges against Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall for the fatal shooting of a man in 2018 -- the first time in county history that the DA's office has filed criminal charges against a police officer for their actions during an on-duty shooting.
Prior to being sworn in as Contra Costa County's 24th district attorney, Becton was in retirement after having served for 22 years as a county judge, where she was also selected to serve as presiding judge.
"First and foremost, my job is to keep our community safe. This requires focusing the resources of the District Attorney’s Office on prosecuting serious crimes. It requires exploring opportunities with the potential to reduce future crime by helping individuals become healthy and productive members of our community. It requires an unwavering commitment to the integrity of our work to provide justice for victims of crime," Becton said.
"Change is hard, but it is necessary to serve and protect our community," she added.
As of Friday, no challenger has announced their intention to campaign against Becton.
