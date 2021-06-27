Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast set in Danville

Danville residents looking for fun ways to celebrate the red, white and blue on Independence Day are invited to participate in the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley's Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast.

Held in partnership with Luna Loca Restaurant in the Livery Mercantile shopping center just south of Danville's core downtown area, all proceeds of the pancake breakfast will benefit the Kiwanis Foundation, which provides grants to local nonprofit organization including the San Ramon Valley Education Fund, Museum of the San Ramon Valley, the Food Bank of Contra Costa County and the Discovery Counseling Center to name a few.

"As life continues to move back towards normalcy, the town continues to work with community partners to find creative ways to keep the Danville spirit alive," Danville Vice Mayor Newell Arnerich said in an email to residents. "Let's celebrate Independence Day while helping support community organizations that help make our community better!"

After the pancake celebration, residents are also invited to Luna Loca's annual Fourth of July parking lot party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly party will have BBQ, a dunk tank, live music and face painting for kids.

The Kiwanis Club's annual Independence Day Parade will not be held in person on July 4 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and related health restrictions in place during the planning phase; however, club organizers have partnered with the town to bring the parade back for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4).