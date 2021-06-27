News

State power grid operator poised to issue flex alert for Monday

by Bay City News Service

Sun, Jun 27, 2021, 3:52 pm
California's power grid operator is poised to call a flex alert for Monday due to high heat expected to impact much of the state.

In a heat bulletin sent out Sunday, the California Independent System Operator said consumers may need to conserve energy to keep the grid stable.

On Monday, temperatures in the California inland areas are forecast to be in the mid-90s to mid-100s, which is about 4 to 8 degrees above normal for Northern California and 6 to 15 degrees above normal in Southern California. Temperatures along the Southern California coast are forecast to be slightly above normal with temperatures ranging from mid-70s to the middle and upper 80s.

If weather or system conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of notifications to access additional resources, and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve.

For information on current and forecasted supply and demand conditions, and to monitor grid alerts, warnings, and emergencies, follow CAISO on Twitter at @California_ISO or go to www.caiso.com.

