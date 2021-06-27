Zone 7 revamps website with focus on user experience

Using that information, the new site was then developed with quick and easy navigation in mind, whether users are looking for application forms or news and updates from Zone 7.

Part of the agency's five-year strategic plan, the complete digital makeover process started with an evaluation of how community members had interacted with the website over the past few years and determining which content they accessed the most frequently.

"The website will provide a more user-friendly, transparent, and accessible space for the whole community,” Board of Directors President Olivia Sanwong said.

Agency officials said in a statement that the site "aims to be easier and more user-friendly to navigate, increase district transparency, and ensure accessibility to all users (including users with disabilities) across all platforms."

In a previous statement, Bradley stated Zone 7 "will continue to evolve based on what we’re hearing and seeing from our community," and that the site "will always be, and should always be, a work in progress."

Zone 7 spokeswoman Alexandra Bradley told the Weekly that the agency is "very excited to unveil" the new website, which can be accessed from a desktop computer, smartphone or tablet.

"Given the increasing demands of cybersecurity on critical infrastructure," officials said the site has been redesigned with an upgraded hosting platform, content management systems, and encrypted and secure connections "to reflect best practices," and "to protect the integrity and availability of information as well as the privacy and security of Zone 7’s community members when using the site."

Designed to meet "the gold standard for accessible websites," the enhancements also boost the site's search engine optimization (SEO) by ranking the district's more popular website pages higher in search results for the terms most frequently searched by users. This will help users quickly find information from the district, according to officials.

Accessibility enhancements to accommodate users with motor, visual, auditory or cognitive disabilities were given specific attention, and to make sure the website would function properly on a variety of devices, particularly with assistive technology such as screen readers.

In total, the agency paid Digital Deployment $66,513 to design and build the entire website. According to Bradley, a 10% contingency "was not utilized and came in at budget." A communications firm was also contracted to assist with content creation and copywriting for $29,500.

Staff will be able to "quickly adjust the site’s architecture if needed to respond to the changing needs of the community," and a "Website Feedback" link in the site's footer encourages user feedback, which can also be submitted at zone7water.com/feedback.

A number of "water wise" resources are now available on the site, including educational resources for teachers. A virtual Kid Zone Schools Program offers fully remote lessons for free, which teachers can assign to students on their own schedule.

"We feel that this new site will be a big step forward in providing the community with the resources they need,” Bradley said.

Zone 7 revamps website with focus on user experience

Redesigned site aims to 'provide a more user-friendly, transparent, and accessible space'