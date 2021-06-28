News

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles the Tri-Valley

No injuries or property damage are reported so far

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jun 28, 2021, 7:19 pm

Parts of the Bay Area including the Tri-Valley and Contra Costa County were shook by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake originating in unincorporated western Alameda County on Monday night.

Striking at 6:29 p.m., the quake had an epicenter located about a half mile north from Ashland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. No injuries or property damage has been reported so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

