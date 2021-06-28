Run San Ramon Independence Day 5K now open for registration

For San Ramon Valley residents seeking to celebrate America's birthday with some physical fitness, the Run San Ramon Independence Day 5K is returning for the 29th year and registration is open.
Open to participants who want to run or walk, the Fourth of July classic takes place on a paved 5K loop course through San Ramon and is a chip timed race for participants who have fun by being competitive.
Sponsored by Chevron, all participants will receive a short sleeve commemorative shirt, bib and participation medal, with registration now open for 600 runners. T-shirts, bibs and medals will be distributed at packet pick up on Saturday (July 3) at Sports Basement, with additional information being provided after registration. For participants who cannot attend the packet pick up, race gear will be available on race day.
An award ceremony will take place after the last age group award winner has crossed the finish line, with free refreshments, ice cream and fruit will be available for all participants.
In addition to the overall male and female runners receiving an award for the fastest 5K time, medals will be given to the first three finishers in each designated age group.
While the state of California's June 15 relaxation of coronavirus restrictions are in effect, the run is scheduled to take place in-person, but staff are still monitoring health guidelines and will release additional event specific information as soon as it is available.
The race starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday (July 4) and starts and finishes at the San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.runsanramon.itsyourrace.com.
==Fleetwood Mask headlines San Ramon 4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert ==
To complement the traditional holiday fun run, residents are invited to the San Ramon 4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert which will be featuring Fleetwood Mask -- a local Fleetwood Mac tribute band known for playing all of the group's classic hits.
"Fleetwood Mask is dedicated to being the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band," city staff said. "Replicating one of rock’s most successful bands is a passion for Fleetwood Mask and each band member is committed to performing the music of Fleetwood Mac with authenticity and style."
Fleetwood Mask will perform at the San Ramon 4th of July 2021 Celebration Concert from 5-8 p.m. at the San Ramon Central Park Amphitheater, 12501 Alcosta Blvd.
City staff added that additional parking will be available at Iron Horse Middle School.
Learn more online at www.sanramon.ca.gov.
