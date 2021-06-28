Run San Ramon Independence Day 5K now open for registration

For San Ramon Valley residents seeking to celebrate America's birthday with some physical fitness, the Run San Ramon Independence Day 5K is returning for the 29th year and registration is open.

Open to participants who want to run or walk, the Fourth of July classic takes place on a paved 5K loop course through San Ramon and is a chip timed race for participants who have fun by being competitive.

Sponsored by Chevron, all participants will receive a short sleeve commemorative shirt, bib and participation medal, with registration now open for 600 runners. T-shirts, bibs and medals will be distributed at packet pick up on Saturday (July 3) at Sports Basement, with additional information being provided after registration. For participants who cannot attend the packet pick up, race gear will be available on race day.

An award ceremony will take place after the last age group award winner has crossed the finish line, with free refreshments, ice cream and fruit will be available for all participants.

In addition to the overall male and female runners receiving an award for the fastest 5K time, medals will be given to the first three finishers in each designated age group.