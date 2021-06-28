San Ramon: Newly awarded Eagle Scouts honored for community work

The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank a Boy Scout can earn, with 21 merit badges and a service project required to attain Eagle Scout rank. Eagle Palms are awards that a Scout receives when they earn five, 10 or 15 additional merit badges than the 21 necessary.

The nine new Eagle Scouts are a part of Troop 84, chartered by Church of the Valley, San Ramon. Perkins founded Troop 84 in 1987.

Nearly 200 people, including San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson and Vice Mayor Scott Perkins, honored the new Eagle Scouts during the Court of Honor ceremony on June 13. They were Christian Vicars, Shreyas Raj, Neal Patel, Aditya Agrawal, Ryan Middleton, Evan Barnes, Victor Wu, Jaryd Savage and Yojit Sharma.

Middleton attained his Eagle status with Bronze Palms on Jan. 3. He collected over 1,500 items for the Blue Star Moms Organization that service members asked for. Middleton supervised 53 people for a sum of 140 hours.

Agrawal earned his Eagle standing on Dec. 29, 2020. His project consisted of the collection of 2,500 nonperishable food items for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Agrawal led 58 people for a total of 238 hours.

Patel achieved his Eagle rank with Bronze, Silver, and Gold Palms on Dec. 17, 2020. He oversaw 20 people in the construction of four benches and two picnic tables for Montevideo Elementary School. His project utilized a total of 244 hours.

Raj reached his Eagle status with Bronze, Silver, and Gold Palms on Dec. 17, 2020, by supervising 37 people building four benches and two picnic tables for the East Bay SPCA Animal Shelter in Dublin. The project took a total of 256 hours of construction.

Vicars earned his Eagle Scout status with Bronze and Gold Palms on Aug. 6, 2020. His project comprised his leadership of 26 people constructing a wooden fence around the New Life Church in Alamo.

Sharma attained his Eagle rank with Bronze Palms on June 2. His project was the collection of new toys and supplies to the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation, collecting 643 items. Sharma led 42 people for a sum of 135 hours.

Savage attained his Eagle status with Bronze and Gold Palms on Feb. 25. His Eagle Scout project was the replacement of rotting bollards at Juniper Campgrounds on Mount Diablo State Park. Savage supervised 21 people for 145 hours total.

Wu earned his Eagle standing with Bronze Palms on Feb. 9. The project consisted of the assembly of art therapy kits for youth at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. Wu led 49 people for a total of 206 hours.

Barnes obtained the Eagle rank with Bronze and Silver Palms on Jan. 26. His Eagle project was the organization of 53 people collecting 2360 pounds of food items for families in Contra Costa and Solano counties.

