Mayor Morgan to discuss Danville's summer offerings during Town Talks program

Summer has officially arrived and to help inform residents about local activities and programs, Danville Mayor Renee Morgan plans to virtually meet with residents and chat about summer in Danville for her monthly Town Talks series.

Held on the first Friday of each month via Zoom, Morgan will be joined by Danville’s program supervisor for adults and seniors Leah Martinez and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission Chair Randall Diamond, as well as representatives from conservation group Save Mount Diablo and the "I Can Do That" Theatre Company.

"With so many opportunities for summer recreation right here in Danville, community members are encouraged to join the discussion and find out about some of the upcoming programs," town staff said in a statement.

Interested participants can ask questions by using Zoom's chat feature or by emailing questions ahead of time to [email protected]

July's Town Talks will be at 9 a.m. on Friday (July 2) and will be live streamed via video teleconferencing application Zoom. Residents can register for the program online here or view a recording of the program on Danville's YouTube channel after it ends.