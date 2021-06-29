Sheriff's office receives forensic science grant for crime lab

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a $376,101 grant for its forensic services division, through the Bureau of Justice Assistance's DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction Program.

Announced by the sheriff's office last week, the program will allow the department to hire a forensic analyst and purchase new equipment for improved forensics that will help reduce the number of forensic DNA and DNA database samples awaiting analysis.

"This grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance will increase our capacity and help us better serve law enforcement agencies and crime victims," Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. "This will increase our efficiency of testing and enable us to provide quicker results to law enforcement and prosecutors on DNA cases in Contra Costa County."

Sheriff's staff say they hope to use the funds to hire a new forensic analyst by the end of the year.