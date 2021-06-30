CCCCD associate vice chancellor placed on leave amid personnel probe

The Contra Costa Community College District put longtime associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer Dio Shipp on paid administrative leave earlier this month pending the results of an unspecified personnel investigation.

Chancellor Bryan Reece informed the CCCCD community about the decision in an email June 10. He revealed no details about the nature of the personnel probe.

"As with all personnel matters, I am not at liberty to share more details at this time, but I want our 4CD community to know I don’t make these decisions lightly and assure you that the Human Resources support and services you depend and rely upon will continue to be there for you," Reece wrote in part.

"During this time, the HR department will be reporting directly to me," added Reece, who is wrapping up his first academic year as the district's chancellor.

Shipp could not be immediately reached for comment.