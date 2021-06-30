News

CCCCD associate vice chancellor placed on leave amid personnel probe

Details of Shipp investigation remain confidential

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa Community College District put longtime associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer Dio Shipp on paid administrative leave earlier this month pending the results of an unspecified personnel investigation.

Chancellor Bryan Reece informed the CCCCD community about the decision in an email June 10. He revealed no details about the nature of the personnel probe.

"As with all personnel matters, I am not at liberty to share more details at this time, but I want our 4CD community to know I don’t make these decisions lightly and assure you that the Human Resources support and services you depend and rely upon will continue to be there for you," Reece wrote in part.

"During this time, the HR department will be reporting directly to me," added Reece, who is wrapping up his first academic year as the district's chancellor.

Shipp could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shipp was first hired by the district in July 2012 and was elevated to associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer in November 2013, according to district spokesman Tim Leong.

The CCCCD Board of Trustees voted in March to renew Shipp's contract through June 2022, a 4-0 decision with Trustee John Márquez abstaining. No reason for his abstention was listed in the board's minutes.

Andrea Medina, who had been the district's human resources support services manager, is now serving as acting associate vice chancellor of human resources, according to Reece.

