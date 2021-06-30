Fundraising gala: Sunflower Showcase

Sunflower Hill, which develops residential communities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its first fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

"We are very excited for this unique inaugural event, which will feature many of the Sunflower Hill residents and program participants," said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. "This is our most important fundraiser of the year and will provide critical financial support so that we can carry on with the meaningful work of our organization."

The showcase will kick off with a reception for VIP-ticket holders that will include hors d'oeuvres and beverages, and will showcase works of art and poetry as well as music by talented adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The mainstage event will be emceed by Pleasanton comedian Regina Stoops and feature a live, onstage performance by Kodi Lee, the winner of America's Got Talent Season 14. And the program includes heartfelt remarks on "Living Independently" by a resident of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, which opened in Pleasanton late last year.

Also, students from Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore will introduce and show their short film, "Inclusion."