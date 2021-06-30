News

Fundraising gala: Sunflower Showcase

Event puts spotlight on adults with developmental disabilities

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 30, 2021, 6:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Sunflower Hill residents along with their caregiver and a volunteer enjoy the gardening program. (Contributed photo)

Sunflower Hill, which develops residential communities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its first fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

"We are very excited for this unique inaugural event, which will feature many of the Sunflower Hill residents and program participants," said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. "This is our most important fundraiser of the year and will provide critical financial support so that we can carry on with the meaningful work of our organization."

Kodi Lee, winner of America's Got Talent Season 14, will perform at the Sunflower Showcase gala/fundraiser. (Contributed photo)

The showcase will kick off with a reception for VIP-ticket holders that will include hors d'oeuvres and beverages, and will showcase works of art and poetry as well as music by talented adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The mainstage event will be emceed by Pleasanton comedian Regina Stoops and feature a live, onstage performance by Kodi Lee, the winner of America's Got Talent Season 14. And the program includes heartfelt remarks on "Living Independently" by a resident of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, which opened in Pleasanton late last year.

Also, students from Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore will introduce and show their short film, "Inclusion."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

"A film premiere would not be complete without hearing from the artists who created the piece, and we can't wait to hear what the students say about their film when they introduce it at the event," Nehls said.

The event also will have games, drawings and live and silent auctions.

Tickets range from $85-$220 and can be purchased through the Bankhead Theater at livermorearts.org or by calling 373-6800. Seating is limited.

The Sunflower Showcase will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. Virtual tickets are free with a suggested donation of $50 and can be reserved at sunflowerhill.org.

"We hope that everyone will join us for this memorable evening," Nehls said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fundraising gala: Sunflower Showcase

Event puts spotlight on adults with developmental disabilities

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 30, 2021, 6:34 pm

Sunflower Hill, which develops residential communities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its first fundraising gala, the Sunflower Showcase, at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

"We are very excited for this unique inaugural event, which will feature many of the Sunflower Hill residents and program participants," said Edie Nehls, Sunflower Hill executive director. "This is our most important fundraiser of the year and will provide critical financial support so that we can carry on with the meaningful work of our organization."

The showcase will kick off with a reception for VIP-ticket holders that will include hors d'oeuvres and beverages, and will showcase works of art and poetry as well as music by talented adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The mainstage event will be emceed by Pleasanton comedian Regina Stoops and feature a live, onstage performance by Kodi Lee, the winner of America's Got Talent Season 14. And the program includes heartfelt remarks on "Living Independently" by a resident of Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch, which opened in Pleasanton late last year.

Also, students from Futures Explored Film and Media Studio in Livermore will introduce and show their short film, "Inclusion."

"A film premiere would not be complete without hearing from the artists who created the piece, and we can't wait to hear what the students say about their film when they introduce it at the event," Nehls said.

The event also will have games, drawings and live and silent auctions.

Tickets range from $85-$220 and can be purchased through the Bankhead Theater at livermorearts.org or by calling 373-6800. Seating is limited.

The Sunflower Showcase will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually. Virtual tickets are free with a suggested donation of $50 and can be reserved at sunflowerhill.org.

"We hope that everyone will join us for this memorable evening," Nehls said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.