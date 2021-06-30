Sheriff's office partners with county to establish mental health team

A collaboration between the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Contra Costa Behavioral Health Services has established a mental health evaluation team that will provide a variety of follow-up services to people who have had a recent psychiatric emergency.

The team will meet with these people to perform health and welfare evaluations and do short-term case management.

Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Yen will lead the new team, which will collaborate with licensed mental health clinicians and other county departments, outside agencies within the county, non-profit organizations and other service providers involved in mental health services.

In a news release from his office, Sheriff David Livingston called the program a proactive step to link people in need with services, treatment and resources.

"Our goal is to increase safety by reducing the number of repeated police calls regarding those who may be undergoing a psychiatric crisis and cut down on potentially violent encounters with law enforcement and the community," Livingston said.