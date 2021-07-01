Contra Costa County library system expanding hours for July

Contra Costa County's library system has expanded hours in 17 community libraries.

Base hours funded by the county will go from 35 to 40 at each library, and nine county branches are increasing hours thanks to community partners.

It all adds up to an additional 121 more hours of county libraries being open each week, which is 16.5 more than before the pandemic.

"It is wonderful that so many cities and towns in the county see the immense value library services provide to our communities," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "Prioritizing an increase to library hours means more access to important services and resources for everyone."

The new schedules help address a goal of the library's strategic plan: Delivering a consistent, high-quality, and inviting experience at all points of contact.