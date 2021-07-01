Contra Costa County library system expanding hours for July

Contra Costa County's library system has expanded hours in 17 community libraries.
Base hours funded by the county will go from 35 to 40 at each library, and nine county branches are increasing hours thanks to community partners.
It all adds up to an additional 121 more hours of county libraries being open each week, which is 16.5 more than before the pandemic.
"It is wonderful that so many cities and towns in the county see the immense value library services provide to our communities," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "Prioritizing an increase to library hours means more access to important services and resources for everyone."
The new schedules help address a goal of the library's strategic plan: Delivering a consistent, high-quality, and inviting experience at all points of contact.
Following the Fourth of July holiday, three county branches will open for the first time in 15 months. The Pinole branch, which was serving as a COVID-19 test site, will reopen July 6. The Rodeo branch will also reopen July 6, with the Crockett branch opening July 7.
COVID-19 testing has also halted at the Ygnacio Valley branch in Walnut Creek, with a full reopening slated sometime this fall. During the pandemic, more than 70 county library staff members helped out in disaster service roles.
"We are very proud of the work we provided but are more excited to have all 26 of our libraries open to the public very soon," Contra Costa County Librarian Alison McKee said in a statement.
Visit ccclib.org to sign up for a library card and get connected to books and resources. For questions about library services and programming, email [email protected] or text questions to (925) 290-7627.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.