Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda rebrands as Empowered Aging

Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, a nonprofit organization that serves seniors, adults with disabilities and their families at facilities throughout the East Bay Area, has announced that it is rebranding and will now be known as Empowered Aging.

Staff said the rebranded title will provide an uplifting and inclusive name that reflects the organization’s mission, which is to advocate for older adults and adults with disabilities while providing services to them.

“I’m very excited about this new chapter as Empowered Aging. It captures how far we’ve come and who we are today, and positions us for a successful new future," Nicole Howell, Executive Director of Empowered Aging, said in a statement.

“Changing our name to Empowered Aging allows us to embrace a number of our other programs like Friendly Visiting and Telephone Reassurance, Healthcare Career Pathway and elder abuse prevention, among others,” Howell added. “Empowered Aging enables us to connect with a wider audience as we continue to expand our reach and services even further.”

Centered in Pleasant Hill and serving communities throughout the East Bay including in the Tri-Valley, Empowered Aging works to support older adults and adults with disabilities through advocacy, education and ensuring that adults stay connected to the activities they love in an environment that is free from neglect and abuse.