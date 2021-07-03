News

Breaking

25-acre brush fire burning near Callippe Preserve Golf Course

by Bay City News / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 3, 2021, 9:02 am 0

Firefighters are battling a brush fire late Friday evening that has grown to 25 acres south of Pleasanton, according to Cal Fire. The fire is burning in an area not far from the Callippe Preserve Golf Course. It was reported after 9 p.m. Friday.

A fire near Callippe Preserve Golf Course was reported at 9 p.m. Friday. (Reader submitted photo,)

Firefighters from Cal Fire are assisting firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

There are no reports of structures being threatened or anyone injured, nor have there been any reports of evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

There are no further details at this time.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

25-acre brush fire burning near Callippe Preserve Golf Course

by Bay City News / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 3, 2021, 9:02 am

Firefighters are battling a brush fire late Friday evening that has grown to 25 acres south of Pleasanton, according to Cal Fire. The fire is burning in an area not far from the Callippe Preserve Golf Course. It was reported after 9 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from Cal Fire are assisting firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

There are no reports of structures being threatened or anyone injured, nor have there been any reports of evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

There are no further details at this time.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.