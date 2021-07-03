25-acre brush fire burning near Callippe Preserve Golf Course

Firefighters are battling a brush fire late Friday evening that has grown to 25 acres south of Pleasanton, according to Cal Fire. The fire is burning in an area not far from the Callippe Preserve Golf Course. It was reported after 9 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from Cal Fire are assisting firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

There are no reports of structures being threatened or anyone injured, nor have there been any reports of evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

There are no further details at this time.

