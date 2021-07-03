Friday fire in Pleasanton contained after burning 16.4 acres in grasslands

A brush fire reported in Pleasanton around 9 p.m. Friday has been contained after burning 16.4 acres. No structures were reported lost in the fire.

Although initially reported as being near Callippe Preserve Golf Course, the fire was actually in the grasslands east of Sycamore Creek or Lund Ranch Road in Pleasanton, according to Joe Testa, Fire Chief at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

"Callippe wasn't involved," Testa said. "It was originally reported by people (as being) on the west side of I-680. So, locating and accessing the actual fire location took a bit of time."

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire also responded, which was contained around 11:30 p.m. Friday. As of Saturday morning, firefighters remain on the scene to extinguish hot sports and clear equipment.

Testa said the cause is undetermined as of now.