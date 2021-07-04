News

Animal services to provide free pet ID tags to Contra Costa County residents

Described as 'new, durable, modern and effective'

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 4, 2021, 4:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa Animal Services has formed a partnership with PetHub, a pet identification tag company, to offer pet owners free digital identification tags for their animals.

The county program, which began on Thursday, is available to any Contra Costa County resident registering or renewing a pet license. The pet owner will receive a PetHub ID tag with a QR code that links to a profile they can update with emergency contact information.

The aim is to get lost animals home more quickly and reduce the number of animals in shelters, officials said.

"We are incredibly excited to bring these new, durable, modern and effective pet ID tags into our community," said Steve Burdo, a spokesperson for CCAS.

Pet owners will also be able to upgrade their tags to include GPS notifications, alerts when their pet is found and the ability to broadcast their pet's profile to local shelters and businesses if it goes missing.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Animal services to provide free pet ID tags to Contra Costa County residents

Described as 'new, durable, modern and effective'

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 4, 2021, 4:00 pm

Contra Costa Animal Services has formed a partnership with PetHub, a pet identification tag company, to offer pet owners free digital identification tags for their animals.

The county program, which began on Thursday, is available to any Contra Costa County resident registering or renewing a pet license. The pet owner will receive a PetHub ID tag with a QR code that links to a profile they can update with emergency contact information.

The aim is to get lost animals home more quickly and reduce the number of animals in shelters, officials said.

"We are incredibly excited to bring these new, durable, modern and effective pet ID tags into our community," said Steve Burdo, a spokesperson for CCAS.

Pet owners will also be able to upgrade their tags to include GPS notifications, alerts when their pet is found and the ability to broadcast their pet's profile to local shelters and businesses if it goes missing.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.