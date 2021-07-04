Zone 7 board approves increases for rebate programs

Zone 7 Water Agency customers can now get even more money back for swapping out their old laundry machines or grass lawns for water-friendly alternatives.

The agency's Board of Directors approved a rebate increase for high-efficiency clothes washers and water-efficient lawn conversions during its June meeting.

"With 2021 shaping up to become a significant drought year, we know we have to take action," Zone 7 Board President Olivia Sanwong said in a statement. "As stewards of our water resources, Zone 7 wants to support our community and help make it easy to implement water efficient options at home."

The increases took effect on July 1, and now offer up to $200 in rebates for customers of Zone 7 and their local water agency partners that purchase and install qualifying "Energy Star Most Efficient" label high-efficiency clothes washers.

Single-family homeowners will still have up to half of the cost covered to replace their lawn with drought-friendly landscaping by rebates through the Water-Efficient Lawn Conversion Program, which are increasing from $750 to $2,000. Maximum rebates for a non-residential or multifamily property will also increase from $4,500 up to a $6,000 maximum rebate, covering up to 50% of the costs.