Zone 7 board approves increases for rebate programs

Zone 7 Water Agency customers can now get even more money back for swapping out their old laundry machines or grass lawns for water-friendly alternatives.
The agency's Board of Directors approved a rebate increase for high-efficiency clothes washers and water-efficient lawn conversions during its June meeting.
"With 2021 shaping up to become a significant drought year, we know we have to take action," Zone 7 Board President Olivia Sanwong said in a statement. "As stewards of our water resources, Zone 7 wants to support our community and help make it easy to implement water efficient options at home."
The increases took effect on July 1, and now offer up to $200 in rebates for customers of Zone 7 and their local water agency partners that purchase and install qualifying "Energy Star Most Efficient" label high-efficiency clothes washers.
Single-family homeowners will still have up to half of the cost covered to replace their lawn with drought-friendly landscaping by rebates through the Water-Efficient Lawn Conversion Program, which are increasing from $750 to $2,000. Maximum rebates for a non-residential or multifamily property will also increase from $4,500 up to a $6,000 maximum rebate, covering up to 50% of the costs.
The Weather-Based Irrigation Controller or Smart Controller rebate remains unchanged and covers up to half of customer costs, with a $75 maximum rebate for single-family homes, $100 for multifamily units and $3,000 for nonresidential properties.
The new rebate amounts are effective going forward and are not retroactive. Rebate programs are offered in cooperation with Zone 7's water retailers including the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, as well as the Dublin San Ramon Services District. A number of conservation rebate programs are also offered by Cal Water in the Livermore area.
To learn more about the rebate programs including terms and conditions, call 925-454-5066, email [email protected] or visit www.Zone7water.com.
