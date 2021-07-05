BART pushes up late-night service extension to Aug. 2

The late-night service in July will run in addition to the transit agency's special service for San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's night games and will depart from Embarcadero and Civic Center stations in San Francisco at 11:30 p.m.

In addition, the agency plans to add limited late-night service for trains leaving downtown San Francisco on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between July 15 and July 31.

BART's closing time will return to midnight Monday through Saturday, while Sunday service will remain on an 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule to accommodate infrastructure improvement projects throughout the system.

BART still plans to add more trains to the system, reducing the time between trains during peak and off-peak hours, and offer 50% off fare rides in September when riders use a Clipper card.

BART officials said the current plan to expand service in July and early August was made possible by cooperation with the labor unions representing BART workers to expedite the agency's hiring and training processes.

"We are thrilled that our organizations' voices came together and helped bring an urgent issue to the attention of BART, and that it resulted in an immediate solution," GGRA executive director Laurie Thomas said in a statement. "The conversations that happened and the real desire by the BART Board of Directors, BART staff and BART's labor partners to quickly find a solution is a testament to how we can solve issues by all working together."

The group of organizations sent several letters to BART last month calling on the agency to hasten its timeline for resuming late-night service in an effort to buoy the restaurant, tourism and hospitality industries.

A coalition of business advocacy groups including the Bay Area Council, Golden Gate Restaurant Association and California Music and Culture Association applauded BART's updated late-night service plan, arguing as BART officials have that the transit agency is vital to the Bay Area's economic future coming out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aug. 30 expansion itself that BART included in its adopted budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was already pushed up from Sept. 13 in the agency's preliminary budget.

BART had originally planned to expand its service schedule on Aug. 30 in anticipation of workers returning to offices and children returning to in-person classes.

BART pushes up late-night service extension to Aug. 2

Limited service post-9 p.m. to run this month