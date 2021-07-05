Danville: Council to discuss Townwide Bicycle Master Plan

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday (July 6). Residents can learn more about the BMP and recommended projects online at www.danvillebikeplan.com.

While bicycle infrastructure improvements recommendations will be evaluated in more detail through future capital improvement program (CIP) budget processes as funding sources are identified and procured, funding of the BMP -- including public outreach and related studies -- itself was provided by a Measure J Contra Costa Transportation for Livable Communities grant, according to Dillard.

"The final BMP will also serve as a mechanism to strategically position the town to compete for active transportation grant programs. Given the town's limited resources, grants will be necessary to fund many of the recommended infrastructure projects in the future," transportation manager Andrew Dillard said in a staff report to the council.

Town staff say the final plan includes a comprehensive suite of recommendations for programs and policies that prioritizes planning for bicycle-related projects throughout the town, including 50 location-specific improvements and 44 roadway improvements to enhance or add new bicycle routes, lanes, paths, crossings and intersections.

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to review plans for a Townwide Bicycle Master Plan (BMP), an initiative that seeks to make the town a more bike-friendly community.

"The likelihood of success for any RHNA appeal is low because (a) the distribution of the RHNA within the region is a zero-sum game and any reduction in one city’s RHNA means it must be offset with increases to other cities; and (b) the grounds for an appeal are narrowly defined by the ABAG appeals procedure," assistant town manager Tai J. Williams said.

Created in order to tackle the state housing shortfall, the eight-year Housing Element cycle is set to present significant policy challenges to Danville, according to town officials, who say this cycle represents a four-fold increase in the number of houses that need to be approved from the prior cycle.

* Addressing some regional housing issues, the council will consider authorizing the town manager to submit an appeal of Danville’s sixth cycle draft regional housing needs assessment (RHNA) allocation, which is estimated to require the town to allow the construction of 2,241 new homes in Danville.

The ordinance is passed by a 4-1 vote of the council and would expand outdoor dining options for businesses until Jan. 3 -- outdoor dining extensions are currently set to expire on Aug. 1.

* The council also plans to consider continuing a pandemic-era ordinance that allows businesses to operate outside in the downtown area.

Danville: Council to discuss Townwide Bicycle Master Plan

Also: Town considers continuing outdoor dining ordinance, may challenge RHNA housing numbers