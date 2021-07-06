News

Danville: Village Theatre gallery hosting 'Art After Dark'

Program allows residents 21 and up to view art after-hours with adult beverage in hand

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 6, 2021, 9:12 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery is inviting adult residents to view its art after hours for its "Art After Dark" program, which will also feature the outdoor exhibit "Sherumen Lumen." (Image courtesy the Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

The town of Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is inviting art lovers who are 21 years old or above to its special "Art After Dark" program to enjoy the theater's current exhibits during a series of late after-hours showings.

Diane Hoffman art "The Sentence," a piece featured in the "Altered & Reimagined" series. (Image courtesy the Village Theatre and Art Gallery)

Set to be hosted on July 15 and Aug. 5, the event allows participants to explore the theater's summer art exhibits with an alcoholic beverage in hand, while live music is performed on the Town Green.

"Ticket holders are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs and settle at the Town Green to enjoy two hours of live classical guitar and jazz music while admiring the changing glow of the larger-than-life mushroom art, 'Shrumen Lumen,'" town staff said.

In addition to the "Shrumen Lumen" public art exhibition, participants are invited to check out the theater's current exhibit "Altered & Reimagined," which features the eclectic and fun creations of 10 Bay Area artists.

Tickets are $10 and include a glass of wine that can be paired with an assortment of desserts and runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are only available for residents over 21 years of age and can be purchased online at www.danville.ca.gov.

Parents looking to make the night out a fun evening for the entire family are welcome to enroll their children in the town's Kid’s Night Out at The Danville Community Center. That program also runs the same nights as Art After Dark, from 6:30-10 p.m. A $5 discount will be offered to residents who purchase tickets for the Art After Dark event. Interested participants can contact the Danville Community Center at 314-3400 to book at the discounted rate.

