Danville: Village Theatre gallery hosting 'Art After Dark'

The town of Danville's Village Theatre and Art Gallery is inviting art lovers who are 21 years old or above to its special "Art After Dark" program to enjoy the theater's current exhibits during a series of late after-hours showings.

Set to be hosted on July 15 and Aug. 5, the event allows participants to explore the theater's summer art exhibits with an alcoholic beverage in hand, while live music is performed on the Town Green.

"Ticket holders are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs and settle at the Town Green to enjoy two hours of live classical guitar and jazz music while admiring the changing glow of the larger-than-life mushroom art, 'Shrumen Lumen,'" town staff said.

In addition to the "Shrumen Lumen" public art exhibition, participants are invited to check out the theater's current exhibit "Altered & Reimagined," which features the eclectic and fun creations of 10 Bay Area artists.

Tickets are $10 and include a glass of wine that can be paired with an assortment of desserts and runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are only available for residents over 21 years of age and can be purchased online at www.danville.ca.gov.