Sales tax goes up to 10.25% in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin

Measures C, W tax increases take effect July 1

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

The sales tax in Alameda County increased by 1% effective July 1 upon implementation of two tax measures approved by voters last year.

The new sales tax rate in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol, as well as most other parts of the county, is now 10.25%. Some cities -- which have their own local sales taxes like Alameda, Emeryville and Hayward -- now have a tax rate of 10.75%.

The tax increase is the result of Measure C from March 2020 and Measure W from November 2020, which were both on ballots countywide.

Measure C raises sales tax by 0.5% to fund childcare, preschool and early education programs plus pediatric health care; it passed with 64.35% of the vote. Measure W, also 0.5%, funds essential county and social safety net services after passing with 50.09% of the vote.

The Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association notes that as a result of its lawsuits challenging the tax increase, the county must keep the new tax revenues in escrow accounts and refund taxpayers if they win in court.

