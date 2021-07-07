News

Bathroom byproduct will supplement DSRSD water supply

Sewage diversion project aims to 'address peak summer recycled water irrigation demands'

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Dublin San Ramon Services District's new temporary supplemental recycled water supply project not only aims to boost their irrigation water, but it also doesn't let anything go to waste -- especially human waste.

DSRSD Operations staff open a sewage manhole cover along the Iron Horse Trail in San Ramon for the new Central San diversion project. (Courtesy image)

Putting a new spin on the old adage "one man's trash is another man's treasure," DSRSD recently launched a program to divert one to two million pounds of sewage a day for three years from its sister agency Central Contra Costa Sanitary District to the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant in Pleasanton, according to a statement from DSRSD.

DSRSD plans to create more irrigation water for parks, school grounds, and golf courses in its service area, as well as those for Central San and East Bay Municipal Utility District, using the sewage waste as a temporary supply.

The previous five days leading up to the project's launch on June 21, officials said "our water recycling plant used every drop of sewage to make irrigation water. Sewage from Central San is a temporary supply during consecutive hot summer days, so we can make more irrigation water when it is needed most."

Spokesperson Lea Blevins told the Weekly that the daily diversion "will help address peak summer recycled water irrigation demands typically during the months of July through September" for the district.

The two agencies "worked together to find a way to make use of this resource in the interim and to assure there would be no impact on the Central San system," according to Blevins, starting with building a manhole to allow a temporary bypass of flow during project construction, which took a couple of months.

Approximately 80 feet of gravity sewer pipeline ranging from 18 inches to 36 inches in diameter plus a vault with gates and a weir structure with flow meter to divert the untreated wastewater from Central San’s system to DSRSD’s system were all built.

Central San will also benefit from the project, "as they plan to expand their recycled water program in the future," Blevins said.

The $490,000 project costs are covered by the San Ramon Valley Recycled Water Program, a partnership between DSRSD and EBMUD.

