Bathroom byproduct will supplement DSRSD water supply

Dublin San Ramon Services District's new temporary supplemental recycled water supply project not only aims to boost their irrigation water, but it also doesn't let anything go to waste -- especially human waste.

Putting a new spin on the old adage "one man's trash is another man's treasure," DSRSD recently launched a program to divert one to two million pounds of sewage a day for three years from its sister agency Central Contra Costa Sanitary District to the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant in Pleasanton, according to a statement from DSRSD.

DSRSD plans to create more irrigation water for parks, school grounds, and golf courses in its service area, as well as those for Central San and East Bay Municipal Utility District, using the sewage waste as a temporary supply.

The previous five days leading up to the project's launch on June 21, officials said "our water recycling plant used every drop of sewage to make irrigation water. Sewage from Central San is a temporary supply during consecutive hot summer days, so we can make more irrigation water when it is needed most."

Spokesperson Lea Blevins told the Weekly that the daily diversion "will help address peak summer recycled water irrigation demands typically during the months of July through September" for the district.