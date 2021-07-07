News

Excessive heat watch in effect Friday through Monday

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 7, 2021, 10:22 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Another hot weekend is in store for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the interior valleys, foothills and mountains primarily in the far northern and eastern edges of the greater Bay Area and beyond.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures will prevail closer to the bay and are anticipated to arrive Thursday, a day before the heat warning takes effect.

The hottest temperatures are expected in a few areas -- including San Jose, the interior valley from Pleasanton north to Martinez, and north of the bay in inland parts of Sonoma and Marin counties -- where temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows are expected in the low 60s throughout the Bay Area.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the bay, with 80s expected in San Rafael, Mill Valley and in Silicon Valley. It should be much cooler in the East Bay, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The coast and San Francisco will be spared from this heat wave, with highs expected about 60 and 70 degrees, respectively.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Excessive heat watch in effect Friday through Monday

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 7, 2021, 10:22 am

Another hot weekend is in store for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the interior valleys, foothills and mountains primarily in the far northern and eastern edges of the greater Bay Area and beyond.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures will prevail closer to the bay and are anticipated to arrive Thursday, a day before the heat warning takes effect.

The hottest temperatures are expected in a few areas -- including San Jose, the interior valley from Pleasanton north to Martinez, and north of the bay in inland parts of Sonoma and Marin counties -- where temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows are expected in the low 60s throughout the Bay Area.

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the bay, with 80s expected in San Rafael, Mill Valley and in Silicon Valley. It should be much cooler in the East Bay, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The coast and San Francisco will be spared from this heat wave, with highs expected about 60 and 70 degrees, respectively.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.