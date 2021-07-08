Honoring Spc. Lindskog

The building that will help train future military medical personnel has been dedicated to Lindskog, who was killed in action on March 29, 2011 while deployed to Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

"To his family, both present and remote, on behalf of senior leaders in the Department of Defense, I want to thank you for the patriotism, service, sacrifice of specialist Lindskog," Woodson said. "He is as Abraham Lincoln once said: 'He gave his last full measure of devotion to this country on the battlefield.' You can not give more to your nation."

Located within the base area, the facility unveiled last week will be utilized by the Regional Training Site Medical at Camp Parks to train current and future military medical professionals.

Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin has dedicated its new medical training facility as the Spc. Jameson L. Lindskog Army Reserve Center, in remembrance of the Pleasanton native and Army combat medic who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.

The Spc. Jameson L. Lindskog Army Reserve Center will be used to train future military medical personnel and is equipped with a display in honor of Lindskog's memory. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson praised Spc. Lindskog for his dedication to the service and thanked his family for raising such an exemplary individual. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Stationed at Camp Parks, the band can often be found performing at ceremonies throughout the Bay Area. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

The 191st Army Band (pictured), popularly known as the Band of the Wild West, performed at the dedication. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

Members of the 91st Pacific Training Division execute a 13 gun salute at Dublin's Camp Parks for a building dedication in honor Spc. Jameson L. Lindskog, a Pleasanton resident and combat medic who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

"It will be one of the advanced simulation centers used to train, retrain and sustain critical medical skills. It is here that medics will be held to the high army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and courage that Spc. Lindskog demonstrated in action," he added

"The facilities in this building will play a big role in ensuring readiness of doctors, nurses, combat medics and other medical specialists, to make sure that they are combat ready to serve when the nation calls," Woodson said.

In honor of Lindskog making the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country, the Camp Parks medical training building named in his honor will be used to prepare future soldiers and military medical personnel on how they can serve their country by saving the lives of their fellow soldiers as well as civilians.

The 23-year-old Pleasanton native was severely wounded while caring for an Afghan National Army soldier after his unit was attacked by enemy forces in Afghanistan's Kunar Province. Despite this mortal injury, Lindskog was still able to provide care and advice to his comrades.

"It's here in this building, soldiers are going to train with cutting edge technology to enhance the Army's medical response, as we get after providing the best healthcare available to our young men and women who are out serving this nation," said Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Marsiglia, commanding general, Medical Readiness and Training Command.

Training regimens include CPR courses for adults and infants, certain surgical procedures and even lifelike re-enactments of what treating a wounded person in the field may look like, with fake blood, mannequins and smoke included.

With hospital beds, simulated patients and bio-medical equipment, the training center also allows training in role 1 (immediate small unit care) to role 3 care (more specialized care such as specialist surgical and preventive medicine).

The Lindskog Reserve Center has a medical training center equipped with six simulation training rooms, each of which has equipment that will help prepare medical service members for work in the field.

"With this dedication of the medical training facility today, Spc. Jameson Lindskog's legacy of serving others will continue to remind each of us of his sacrifice and his bravery. As a mother myself, I realize that time will never heal the pain of losing a child, but I hope that the Lindskog family can find comfort in knowing that Jameson's legacy will live on for future generations," she added.

"A decade ago, Pleasanton lost one of its bravest residents … It was a tremendous loss for his family and for our Pleasanton community," Brown said.

Honoring Spc. Lindskog

Camp Parks dedicates new medical training facility in memory of late Pleasanton soldier