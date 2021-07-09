News

Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday due to forecast of excessive smog

Public encouraged to find alternatives to driving alone, exercise during the early morning hours

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 9, 2021, 4:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A bicyclist rides on Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District's Bay Trail extension at the Ravenswood Preserve in East Palo Alto on Aug. 11, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of excessive levels of smog expected in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures and vehicle exhaust are forecasted to make the air quality unhealthy in the Bay Area. It is the fifth alert the air district has issued for smog, otherwise known as ozone, this year.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of cars on the road, and says people should only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday due to forecast of excessive smog

Public encouraged to find alternatives to driving alone, exercise during the early morning hours

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 9, 2021, 4:13 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of excessive levels of smog expected in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures and vehicle exhaust are forecasted to make the air quality unhealthy in the Bay Area. It is the fifth alert the air district has issued for smog, otherwise known as ozone, this year.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of cars on the road, and says people should only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.