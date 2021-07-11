Contra Costa County Water District declares water shortage, asks for 10% cuts

The Contra Costa Water District has called a stage 1 water shortage and is asking customers to voluntarily cut water use by 10%.

The district's board of directors announced the move after its Wednesday meeting. It also said water stored in Los Vaqueros Reservoir, which is at about 77% capacity, will help meet district demands this year.

The district gets its water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and serves approximately 500,000 customers in central and east Contra Costa County.

The most recent rainy season was the state's driest since 1977. With rising temperatures, a greater-than-normal amount of the area's usual Sierra snow runoff has been absorbed into the dry ground.

In May, CCWD was told by the federal government its water allocation from the Central Valley Project was reduced and the district would receive only enough to meet public health and safety needs.