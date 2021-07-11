Danville Moonlight Movies returns to the Town Green

Danville has brought back their outdoor movie showcase, Moonlight Movies, in Town Green for the month of July.

Moonlight Movies will feature “The Lion King” on Friday, July 16, and “Onward” on Friday, July 30.

Because of the pandemic, the movie night was not held in 2020. With gradual reopening, the city has decided to hold its summer recreational activities again, but still maintaining safety guidelines as a precaution.

“Over the last 18 months, we haven't been able to gather, and so we want to provide these safe ways for people to come together and connect,” said Danville's program supervisor for adults and seniors Leah Martinez in a recent "Town Talks" episode.

Socially distanced 8-foot wide circles that are 6 feet apart and able to accommodate up to four people will be marked in the grass of Town Green.