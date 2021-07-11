Danville: Music in the Park returning for in-person performances

Danville's popular Music in the Park series will be returning for two special shows this summer with an in-person format after conducting 2020's performances virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to return on July 24 and Aug. 7, Music in the Park is free to attend and will be held at Oak Hill Park. Town staff say both concerts will have reserved pods for optimal viewing, with each pod able accommodate four to six people.

First, on July 24, town staff encourage residents to bring their cowboy hats and dancing boots for country artist, Britnee Kellogg, who residents may recognize as a former contestant on seasons 11 and 12 of "American Idol."

Next up, on Aug. 7 residents are invited to "enjoy the evolutionary repertoire of the Beatles" with The Sun Kings, a Beatles tribute band dedicated to performing the music of the famed British group.

Both concerts start at 6 p.m. and will be held in-person and also streamed live online on the town's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for viewing as well as food.