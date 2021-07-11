Gov. Newsom urges Californians to cut water use by 15%

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the addition Thursday of five more counties in the greater Bay Area to the state's emergency drought proclamation while calling on all state residents to reduce their water use by 15%.

Marin, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties were among the nine counties added to the proclamation, which now includes 50 of the state's 58 counties and roughly 42% of the state's population.

In the Bay Area, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Solano counties have already been placed under a drought emergency since May.

Newsom signed the initial proclamation in April to declare a drought emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in light of historically low water levels in the Russian River watershed.

The proclamation "allows the ability for local water agencies as well as our state partners to be more efficient and effective in terms of moving to address issues in real time, in essence clearing away a lot of the hurdles," Newsom said Thursday during a briefing at San Luis Obispo County's Lopez Lake.