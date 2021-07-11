Taste Our Terroir is back

Winetasting events are back, with Livermore Valley wineries offering their popular Taste Our Terroir food and wine affair from July 22-25.
The wineries are presenting 11 events including winemaker dinners, an electric bike tour, a winemaker concert, a blind tasting seminar and two virtual tastings.
The food and wine pairing competition that traditionally kicks off the Taste Our Terroir weekend is planned to return in 2022. But this year, in-person events are planned as well as a couple of virtual events.
Thursday, July 22
* New Paths in Livermore Valley (virtual event). 5-6:30 p.m. Wine critic and writer Mary Orlin will moderate this virtual wine tasting and panel discussion of winemakers exploring diversity within the world of Livermore Valley wine. Each ticket includes two bottles of wine. $65
* West Side Wineries Winemaker Dinner at Las Positas Vineyards. 6-9 p.m. An intimate, four-course dinner featuring beautiful wines paired with a delectable meal. $149
* Fire and Folklore at McGrail Vineyards. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Gather around firepits for a fun night of wine, s'mores, acoustic music and winemaker tales. $49
Friday, July 23
* Femmes of Franc at Rosa Fierro Cellars. Noon-2 p.m. Three winemakers will lead guests through six Cabernet Francs of Livermore Valley from the barrel to the bottle. Small bites will be included. $60
* Major Mixes: The secret world of wine blending and beyond (virtual event). 5-6:30 p.m. Learn all about the magic of mixing up incredible wines. $65
* Winemaker Dinner at Murrieta's Well. 6-8:30 p.m. Uncork an extraordinary evening of wine and food in the historic barrel room for insights into the viticulture and growing season. $175
Saturday, July 24
* Bike the Vines & Wine All You Want! 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tour Livermore Valley Wine Country on an electric Pedego bike, to include wine and honey tasting, snacks and a picnic lunch, finishing with wine tastings and dessert pairings. $199
Sunday, July 25
* Yoga & Wine Tasting at Bent Creek Winery. 10 a.m.-noon. An hour of relaxing yoga breathing and stretches outdoors, followed by a tasting of five wines as guests gaze into the beautiful vineyard. $25
* Curds & Wine at Las Positas Vineyards. Session 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Session 2: 2:30-4 p.m. This pairing experience will feature wines made from estate-grown grapes and cheeses from the best local creameries in California, guided through each perfect pairing. $75
* Brunch Bites & Flight Pairing at Garre Winery. Noon-1:30 p.m. Enjoy four award-winning wines with a beautifully paired brunch, curated by Executive Chef Abe from Garre Cafe. $55
* Secrets of a Sommelier at Omega Road Winery. Noon-2 p.m. Learn to taste like a pro, find the right words to describe the taste, and create the perfect pairing or pick the best bottle for any occasion. Guests will explore the idea of terroir and learn about grape-specific characteristics. $75.
For more details or to buy tickets, visit www.LVwine.org.
