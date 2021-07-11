Taste Our Terroir is back

* New Paths in Livermore Valley (virtual event). 5-6:30 p.m. Wine critic and writer Mary Orlin will moderate this virtual wine tasting and panel discussion of winemakers exploring diversity within the world of Livermore Valley wine. Each ticket includes two bottles of wine. $65

The food and wine pairing competition that traditionally kicks off the Taste Our Terroir weekend is planned to return in 2022. But this year, in-person events are planned as well as a couple of virtual events.

Winetasting events are back, with Livermore Valley wineries offering their popular Taste Our Terroir food and wine affair from July 22-25.

* Major Mixes: The secret world of wine blending and beyond (virtual event). 5-6:30 p.m. Learn all about the magic of mixing up incredible wines. $65

* Femmes of Franc at Rosa Fierro Cellars. Noon-2 p.m. Three winemakers will lead guests through six Cabernet Francs of Livermore Valley from the barrel to the bottle. Small bites will be included. $60

* Fire and Folklore at McGrail Vineyards. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Gather around firepits for a fun night of wine, s'mores, acoustic music and winemaker tales. $49

* Yoga & Wine Tasting at Bent Creek Winery. 10 a.m.-noon. An hour of relaxing yoga breathing and stretches outdoors, followed by a tasting of five wines as guests gaze into the beautiful vineyard. $25

* Bike the Vines & Wine All You Want! 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tour Livermore Valley Wine Country on an electric Pedego bike, to include wine and honey tasting, snacks and a picnic lunch, finishing with wine tastings and dessert pairings. $199

* Winemaker Dinner at Murrieta's Well. 6-8:30 p.m. Uncork an extraordinary evening of wine and food in the historic barrel room for insights into the viticulture and growing season. $175

* Secrets of a Sommelier at Omega Road Winery. Noon-2 p.m. Learn to taste like a pro, find the right words to describe the taste, and create the perfect pairing or pick the best bottle for any occasion. Guests will explore the idea of terroir and learn about grape-specific characteristics. $75.

* Curds & Wine at Las Positas Vineyards. Session 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Session 2: 2:30-4 p.m. This pairing experience will feature wines made from estate-grown grapes and cheeses from the best local creameries in California, guided through each perfect pairing. $75

Taste Our Terroir is back

Livermore Valley wineries offering four days of food and wine events