County supervisors to decide fate of Tassajara Parks development opposed by Danville, EBMUD

On June 8, EBMUD's Board of Directors officially declared "the district has not planned to serve the project and does not have adequate water supplies to support the proposed annexation of the project into the district's service area."

The Danville Town Council has officially opposed the plan, as has the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD). Danville, which is the closest incorporated municipality, has protested not being more included during the process, says its environmental impact report is inadequate and agrees with EBMUD that the project lacks an adequate water source.

Another 727 acres, on both sides of Camino Tassajara, would go to the East Bay Regional Parks District. Seven acres would go to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District to use for a training facility.

After more than a decade of reimagining and battling various interests -- including the town of Danville -- a developer will finally get its Tassajara Parks proposal for 125 houses east of Blackhawk before the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

If approved, the county would receive $2.5 million for its livable communities trust and $4 million for an agricultural enhancement fund for the Tassajara Valley area.

It also says development can't proceed without water agreements in place. The development is also conditioned to require water limits on homeowners as enforceable provisions of the project's covenants, conditions and restrictions.

The off-site, accelerated conservation measures would be funded by the developer, who says they would mitigate the water demand of the 375 people anticipated to live in the development, according to the report.

A staff report for the project said its environmental impact report -- the adequacy of which is one of the factors the Board of Supervisors will decide Tuesday -- "analyzed water availability and identified measures that would result in a demand offset of up to 2 million gallons per day." Those measures would be off-site and "in consultation with and approved by EBMUD."

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday (July 13), and the meeting can be accessed remotely at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/.

The project was bigger when first proposed in 2007, under the name New Farm. The scope has since shrunk from a planned 185 homes planned on both sides of Camino Tassajara, surrounded by working orchards and vineyards. That plan drew considerable opposition from environmentalists before being changed.

The project will also require amending the county's general plan to change the area's zoning from agricultural to residential where houses are planned, public-semi-public for the fire district's land and the remainder to parks and recreation.

The nearby city of San Ramon and the East Bay Regional Park District have both officially endorsed the project, signing off on a preservation agreement for the project's open space.

Now there's two lakes designed inside the project -- one 23 acres on its south end, the other seven acres to the north, among seasonal wetlands and an emergent marsh. The new plan also includes a trail network, a clubhouse area and public roads.

The board approved the initial 292-lot project in 2013, and again with some changes in 2015, but the developer couldn't secure the necessary approvals to dredge and create bays and coves along the widened creek. So the plan was redesigned and comes back eight years later, minus the impact to 10.75 acres of wetlands.

After years of difficulty in getting the necessary state and federal permits for waterfront access to Kellogg Creek, the proposed Pantages Bay housing development decided lakes worked better.

County supervisors to decide fate of Tassajara Parks development opposed by Danville, EBMUD

Proposal would add 125 houses, protected open space, public funding; concerns remain about water availability, EIR adequacy