Danville: Commission to hear appeal seeking to remove town-protected tree for new driveway

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to review an appeal from a resident who wants to remove a town-protected Valley oak tree from their property.

Town staff have recommended commissioners deny the appeal, which seeks to remove a 26.5-inch diameter tree located at 459 Love Lane for a proposed half-circle entry driveway project.

"The town reviewed the subject oak tree and the applicant’s grading and building plans. It is the town’s position that the project plans, which include a one-half circular driveway in the front yard area, can be easily modified to avoid the necessity of removing the tree," landscaping architect Bob Russell said in a report to the commission.

"Removal of the tree would adversely impact the neighborhood, in that removal would result in the loss of visual screening of the residence on the property, and a reduction of screening and privacy between the residence and the neighboring residence to the north. Removal of the tree would adversely impact the neighborhood, in that removal would result in the unnecessary loss of shade along the shared roadway easement," Russell added.

While the resident seeking the appeal claims that the tree is in poor health and in danger of falling, a town-approved arborist's report disputes the claim, saying that "the tree appears to be in moderate health, and there is no evidence that the tree presents a safety hazard beyond what would be normally associated with this type of tree."