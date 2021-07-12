Extensive search continues for missing man on Pleasanton Ridge

Pleasanton police and other local law enforcement agencies along with nearly 100 volunteers continued searching on Monday for Philip Kreycik, 37, who has been missing since going for a run two days earlier.

No developments have been reported since Kreycik was last seen near Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, but the Pleasanton Police Department said in a statement on Monday afternoon that they're not losing hope about finding the Berkeley resident.

“As we continue the third day of our search and rescue efforts, we are still optimistic about locating Mr. Kreycik,” Lt. Erik Silacci said. “Our thoughts are with the Kreycik family and we are thankful for the ongoing support from local agencies and residents.”

When Kreycik failed to return on Saturday afternoon from a one-hour run in the hills near the Moller Ranch staging area, where he parked his car, Kreycik's wife reported him missing. His phone was found inside his vehicle.

A staging area has been erected at Foothill High School for PPD and nearby agencies supporting the coordinated search effort including the East Bay Regional Park Police, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol. Multiple local businesses have also donated food and water to help fuel team members, including Porky's Pizza Palace, Pizza Bello and Gene's Fine Foods.