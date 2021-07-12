News

San Ramon to review emergency prep, Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Among communities preparing for fire season

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jul 12, 2021, 3:26 pm
The San Ramon City Council is set to discuss the city's emergency preparedness during its next meeting on Tuesday, where it will also talk about the potential for future Public Safety Power Shutoffs by PG&E.

With fire season having fast arrived and communities throughout California preparing for a hot summer worsened by dangerous drought conditions, council members will look to staff to review their own plans for tackling emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.

City staff will also review PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which in years past have left thousands of residents without power for days at a time.

After those discussions, city staff plan to issue a proclamation recognizing July as Parks Make Life Better Month.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube channel or via Zoom using webinar ID 929 5520 8784.

