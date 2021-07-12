Town Council to talk disaster preparedness in Danville

To review their policies and procedures for reacting to various disaster scenarios, Danville Town Council members are scheduled to gather for a special study session Tuesday where residents can also learn about the town's Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

Designed in order to effectively assist the community with a coordinated response to disasters such as earthquakes or fires, the EOP includes a checklist for the responsibilities council members and town staff will have in an emergency situation.

"As part of the town’s ongoing preparedness efforts the emergency services manager and town manager have been working to update the 'Emergency Operations Checklist' for the Town Council to better define council roles in the event of a declared emergency," emergency service manager Marcelle Indelicato said in a staff report to the council.

"In addition, a periodic review of personnel roles and responsibilities and operational checklists are appropriate to ensure that EOP best practices are updated and incorporated and that the respective roles of staff and elected officials are clearly described and defined," Indelicato added.

After reviewing disaster reaction policies, staff will present the council with a report on potential date modifications for the annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree in downtown Danville.