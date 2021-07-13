Dublin: DA charges driver in crash that killed pedestrian last month

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge on Monday against the driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Dublin Boulevard last month.
Authorities allege Dublin resident Rafael Olano turned directly into the path of Amaduddin Said Rasuli, who had the right of way while crossing the Hansen Drive intersection, hitting and likely running over the walker on the morning of June 7. Rasuli, 66, of Dublin died at the scene.
Dublin police completed their investigation last week and forwarded the case to the DA's Office with a recommendation for a misdemeanor count against Olano. Prosecutors filed the criminal complaint in Alameda County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, according to court records.
Olano, 66, is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. He remains out of custody on the misdemeanor charge. It was not immediately clear whether he was represented by an attorney yet.
The nearly month-long investigation concluded Rasuli was within the crosswalk and had the pedestrian walk signal illuminated when he tried to go across Dublin Boulevard at the Hansen Drive intersection just after 9 a.m. June 7, Dublin Police Services' Jeffrey Hellman wrote in a probable cause declaration.
Near the same time, Olano was driving his red Ford F-150 truck southbound on Hansen Drive approaching a green light, Hellman wrote. The signalized intersection requires vehicles turning left from Hansen Drive onto Dublin Boulevard to yield to pedestrians in the eastern crosswalk.
"Olano began to make an unprotected left turn and failed to see the victim walking northbound in the crosswalk. The victim was in the crosswalk for about 8 to 9 seconds," Hellman wrote. "Olano collided with the victim in the crosswalk before noticing him. The truck likely rolled over the victim before coming to a stop."
Dublin police officers and Alameda County Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics pronounced Rasuli dead at the scene, according to police.
Olano stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were deemed to be factors in the collision.
Ultimately, police concluded Olano violated two sections of the California Vehicle Code, for failing to yield and failing to exercise due care for a pedestrian within a crosswalk, leading to the recommendation for a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge, according to Hellman.
