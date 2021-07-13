Dublin: DA charges driver in crash that killed pedestrian last month

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge on Monday against the driver accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Dublin Boulevard last month.

Authorities allege Dublin resident Rafael Olano turned directly into the path of Amaduddin Said Rasuli, who had the right of way while crossing the Hansen Drive intersection, hitting and likely running over the walker on the morning of June 7. Rasuli, 66, of Dublin died at the scene.

Dublin police completed their investigation last week and forwarded the case to the DA's Office with a recommendation for a misdemeanor count against Olano. Prosecutors filed the criminal complaint in Alameda County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Olano, 66, is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. He remains out of custody on the misdemeanor charge. It was not immediately clear whether he was represented by an attorney yet.

The nearly month-long investigation concluded Rasuli was within the crosswalk and had the pedestrian walk signal illuminated when he tried to go across Dublin Boulevard at the Hansen Drive intersection just after 9 a.m. June 7, Dublin Police Services' Jeffrey Hellman wrote in a probable cause declaration.