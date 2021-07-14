City Center to debut 'Live Art Thursdays'

Shoppers and art enthusiasts alike are invited to City Center Bishop Ranch's new “Live Art Thursdays,” an immersive art series that takes place in Alexander Square from 4 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month starting this Thursday and running through October.

Featuring a collection of talented local street artists, “Live Art Thursdays” allows visitors to experience an artist's creative process in real time by interacting with and observing artists as they create art live, turning a large blank canvas into finished work.

“We are excited to launch this event that supports artists and showcases their talents,” Alexander Mehran Jr., CEO and President of Sunset Development Company, owner of City Center Bishop Ranch, said in a statement. “In planning ‘Live Art Thursdays,’ our goal was to create a unique art experience for visitors of all ages.”

Starting on July 15, according to City Center officials, the first show will feature the following artists:

* Aguna, an internationally acclaimed, multi-dimensional contemporary artist converging traditional large-scale murals and street art. Her themes encompass black liberation, women’s empowerment and environmental and racial justice issues.