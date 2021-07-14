City Center to debut 'Live Art Thursdays'

Shoppers and art enthusiasts alike are invited to City Center Bishop Ranch's new “Live Art Thursdays,” an immersive art series that takes place in Alexander Square from 4 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month starting this Thursday and running through October.
Featuring a collection of talented local street artists, “Live Art Thursdays” allows visitors to experience an artist's creative process in real time by interacting with and observing artists as they create art live, turning a large blank canvas into finished work.
“We are excited to launch this event that supports artists and showcases their talents,” Alexander Mehran Jr., CEO and President of Sunset Development Company, owner of City Center Bishop Ranch, said in a statement. “In planning ‘Live Art Thursdays,’ our goal was to create a unique art experience for visitors of all ages.”
Starting on July 15, according to City Center officials, the first show will feature the following artists:
* Aguna, an internationally acclaimed, multi-dimensional contemporary artist converging traditional large-scale murals and street art. Her themes encompass black liberation, women’s empowerment and environmental and racial justice issues.
* Bloved, a tattoo art specialist, he also creates wall murals for outdoor spaces. His primary style includes bold block letters with a black and white contrast.
* CAMER1 Sf, also known as Cameron Moberg, is often found making work that contrasts more developed environments with "changing the mood of his community," while bringing nature to environments where it is often lacking.
* Pawn, also known as Ryan Rhodes, specializes in spray paint and acrylics, talents he plans to show off at the City Center event, with work that ranges from mystical dreamscapes in shades of blue, to hyper-realistic and monochromatic pieces.
* Ricky Watts is a self-taught artist who is possibly most notably recognized for his abstract work of fluid shapes and psychedelic color patterns. He specializes in large-scale murals as well as paintings on canvas.
Other famed local artists who are set to appear in the following months include Alice Lee, EON75 a.k.a Mex Ehrman, The Illuminaries, Nora Bruhn and Norman "Vogue" Chuck.
Each show is set to run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alexander Square inside City Center Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, in San Ramon, and will culminate with an Art Show and Open House on Oct. 21, where community members will have an opportunity to view and buy the canvas creations.
