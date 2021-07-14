Livermore Shakespeare Festival presenting live staged reading

Members of Livermore Shakespeare Festival (LSF) will reopen the doors to their downtown studio later this month for a staged reading of Diane Samuel's "Kindertransport," a play about the Jewish children who were transported to safety in the United Kingdom prior to the outbreak of World War II.

The reading, at 7 p.m. July 22, will be directed by Bay Area director/actor/playwright Jennifer Le Blanc; cultural advisor is Larry Lagin, president of East Bay Holocaust Education Center.

"Kindertransport" follows the story of fictional Eva Schlessinger, who is transported away from her parents in Germany to live with a foster family in England, with events based on real life stories of Kindertransport children. The play was first performed by the Soho Theatre Company at the Cockpit Theatre in London in April 1993 and at New York City's Manhattan Theatre Club in 1994.

Before the Livermore performance, a short presentation will be given by Lisa Mason Waldroup, a retired Contra Costa librarian who is the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Her mother Doris Mason, born Doris Franzelore Goldschmidt in Germany in 1930, was one of the 10,000 children who were on the Kindertransport in 1939. Waldroup is co-chairwoman of the Northern California Kindertransport Association.

The staged reading marks the first collaboration between Livermore Shakespeare Festival and the newly formed East Bay Holocaust Education Center, which was created to educate people of all faiths about the Holocaust and to honor its victims. Its mission is to promote a spirit of universal tolerance and peace, using the lessons of the Holocaust to serve as a reminder that genocide can happen at any time, at any place.