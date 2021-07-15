News

County board approves Pantages Bay development near Discovery Bay

Tuesday's vote marks third time county has signed off on some form of this project

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposed 277-lot Pantages Bay housing development near Discovery Bay.

It's the third time the county has approved a form of the project, though the 2021 version looks much different than the ones from 2013 and 2015, both of which included plans to expand a significant portion of Kellogg Creek.

The developer ran into problems securing the necessary state and federal permits to create waterfront access to a slightly larger project, dredging the creek to create inlets. The project now includes two artificial lakes in the proposal instead of the previous impacts to 10.75 acres of Kellogg Creek.

The lake on the southern part of the property will occupy 23 acres, while the northern lake will take up seven acres. The new plan also includes a trail network, a clubhouse area and public roads.

